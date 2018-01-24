1. “Do good or I’ll hit you”: Former child star Macaulay Culkin on the reason he quit Hollywood.

Home Alone star and breakout child star of the 90s, Macaulay Culkin has spoken for the first time of how he left Hollywood due to his "mentally and physically" abusive father.

Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Macaulay - now aged 37 - said his father Kit regularly made threats to him as as young actor that included "do good or I'll hit you" and was jealous of his son's success.

"Everything [my dad] tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old," Culkin told the podcast.

His parents divorced after he finished filming Richie Rich in 1994, when the star was just 14 years old. But, the actor-turned-musician said it was one of the "best things that's ever happened" to him, naming it as the reason he was able to leave the film industry.

"I... wanted to take a break for a while and eventually I was like 'I'm done guys, hope you all made your money because there is no more coming from me,'" Culkin said.

Just a year later, aged 15, the actor famously sued his parents over the AU$21.1 million he had earned from his films. He also had their names removed as his legal guardians so they could no longer control his finances.

But over the years, the star hasn't completely said goodbye to his former Hollywood lifestyle: he famously dated actress Mila Kunis for over eight years in the noughties and is even the godfather of Michael Jackson's teenage daughter, Paris.

"I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me," he said of his "very close" relationship with the late pop icon's 19-year-old daughter.

"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out."

He is also set to return to the screen later this year, with a role in movie Changeland, directed by his good friend and fellow star Seth Green.