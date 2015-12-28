The book helping parents talk to their children about sexual abuse.

There are so many difficult conversations parents have to face with their children. When you consider all the topics we are meant to confidently navigate such as child sexual abuse, the end of the world, why they can only eat two biscuits at a time and why bad things happen, they make the old Birds and the Bees talk seem pretty easy.

We may not be able to reassure our children about the end of the world, biscuit limits and why bad things happen but one thing we can do better is talk to them about how to protect themselves from sexual abuse of any kind.

It took an ex-policewoman and mother-of-three to figure out exactly how to approach this confronting subject with our kids in a way that is child-friendly, non-threatening and easy to learn. That’s because she has been witness to some horrific incidents of child sexual abuse during her time as a policewoman, and those experiences made her determined to protect no only her children, but all children, from predators.

Kate Power’s new children’s book is called My Underpants RULE! and it goes something like this:

What’s under my pants belongs only to me And others can’t touch there or ask me to see But safe grown-up or doctor when I’m not healthy What’s under my pants belongs ONLY to ME And if this rule’s BROKEN I can RUN, KICK or SCREAM Yes it’s really OK if I make a big scene My underpants rule has been broken you see What’s under my pants belongs ONLY to ME!

One in five children will fall victim to sexual abuse before they turn 18. That is a horrific statistic. The Motherish spoke with Kate and asked her why she felt a book like this was needed and she said it’s because we aren’t open enough with our children about sexual abuse and everyone, parents and schools, need to do better.

She says her children aged 12, 11 and seven were their guinea pigs for the book and are now well-versed on how to protect themselves from child sexual abuse. “We talk to them about this subject as you would expect – openly, honestly and regularly. Since we’re both working on it, they don’t have much choice,” she said.

Her husband Rod – a corporate educator who partnered with Kate to write the book, agrees that we all need to be more open when it comes to talking to our children about child sexual abuse.

WATCH Rod and Kate Power talk about their new book. Post continues after the video…