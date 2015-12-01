The child safety video that will make you want to bolt everything down.

It’s easily fixed.

The threat of household furniture killing your child sounds like something from a freaky horror movie.

But, as this video and the statistics show, the risk is real.

A video created by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the importance of anchoring heavy items and the consequences of not doing so.

Using a child-sized dummy on a set of drawers, the clip illustrates that the extra weight is enough to tip the item of furniture and TV on top of it onto the child.

It has been viewed more than 2.1 million times on YouTube alone.

You can watch it here:

It also has tips on easy ways to anchor furniture to ensure curious toddlers don’t end up in serious trouble in the home.

In the US, one child dies every two weeks from heavy household objects – mainly televisions and furniture – falling on them.