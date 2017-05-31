TRUE CRIME: 'Angel of Death' nurse killed kids while they were held in their mothers' arms.

Genene Jones is a child killer. There is no doubt of that. The only question is, how many children did she kill?

In 1984, the nurse was sentenced to 99 years jail for giving a fatal overdose of a muscle relaxant to 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan at a clinic in Texas. Chelsea’s mother Petti was holding her at the time, believing she was receiving normal immunisations.

“She was facing me, and Jones gave her the first shot in her left thigh,” McClellan told ABC News.

“Immediately Chelsea had trouble breathing. Chelsea was trying to say my name, but she couldn’t. I was extremely upset.”

She then gave Chelsea a second shot, and the child went limp and stopped breathing. As the child was being rushed to hospital, Jones slipped in the ambulance with her and gave her a third shot. Chelsea didn’t survive.

Jones was also sentenced to 60 years jail for injecting four-week-old Rolando Santos with a large dose of blood thinner. Rolando became extremely ill, but recovered.

It’s suspected the nurse began killing children in the early 1980s. When she worked at Bexar County Hospital as a licensed vocational nurse, her colleagues noticed more children died during her shifts, and they tended to be her patients.

According to the Texas Monthly, they also noticed Jones seemed to thrive on the excitement of being in the middle of a life-threatening medical emergency.

Nurse consultant Joyce Riley says babies were dying in “very unusual” ways.