'I went on a holiday without my toddler. I can’t recommend it enough.'

This internal double standard took me by surprise, but despite the mental gymnastics it took to convince myself to just bloody do it, within a month of him suggesting it, I was standing at the start of two magnificent days of no toddler and no work, just hours of reading, full nights of sleep, and nothing more urgent than a dinner reservation.

I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t restorative, replenishing and every other descriptive R-word you can think of, (wait – refreshing! I knew there was one more). I managed to keep the guilt at bay (mostly), and I honestly didn’t miss my toddler as much as I expected (am I allowed to say that?).

After my return, however, I noticed a need to justify myself to anyone who innocently asked how my weekend away was. "Of course, it was just for two nights; I couldn’t have done any longer away from my child."

The truth is, I probably could have. Like I said, it was indescribably relaxing (last descriptive R-word, I promise) and while I was very ready to see my beautiful boy by the time I got home, I also would have been okay with a few more full nights of sleep.

Does that make me a 'bad mum'? Surely not. So then, why does my brain keep insisting I’ve done something 'forbidden'?

Recently, I’ve noticed an uptick in the social media mum-sphere in talk of child-free holidays, and I’m pleased to see it gaining some airtime. But there’s still plenty of backlash ready to be heaped upon those who choose to take this time out for themselves.

Listen to This Glorious Mess, a weekly look at parenting as it truly is: confusing, exhausting, inspiring, funny, and full of surprises. Post continues below.

To try and get to the bottom of my own 'trip guilt' so to speak, I reached out to Emma Jenkins, a psychologist and teacher with a special interest in perinatal mental health and motherhood.

She told me, "Mothers should be able to decide what works for them and their family by looking inwards, at their personal and family circumstances, values and needs - not based on society’s expectations or judgment from others."