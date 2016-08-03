An Arkansas woman been arrested after her three-year-old daughter was found dead in the home’s washing machine last year.

Taking a nap with her two of her three daughters, 25-year-old Brooke Haney claims the accident occurred while the trio were sleeping.

Awaking from the nap an hour and 15 minutes later, Haney says she found three-year-old Alexis missing, with a search of the property beginning shortly thereafter.

It was only after Haney enlisted the help of a neighbour to search that Alexis was discovered inside the washing machine, where she had died from thermal injuries and severe scalding from the hot water.

Brooke Haney. Source: Arkansas Matters.

According to Arkansas Matters, the washing machine was programmed to switch on when the lid was closed.

Haney's eldest daughter, who was not napping with her mother at the time, told police investigators shortly after the 25 October accident that she and Alexis would often climb into the washing machine to retrieve clothes in a bid to help their mother with the laundry.