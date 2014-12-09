A tragic loss of life, weeks before Christmas, that could have been avoided.

It is a tragedy we have heard time and time again.

This time a 10-year old boy has lost his life.

It may be across the other side of the world but it is a very real danger facing our children, here in Australia too.

The 10-year old boy died after becoming entangled in a curtain cord at his family’s home on the Isle of Wight on the weekend.

News reports show that he was given CPR and taken hospital, but that he was unable to be saved.

The Daily Mail report that a police spokesman said “A 10-year-old boy was taken from the address to St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight, where the boy later died.”

His 32-year old mother was reportedly “too distraught to talk”.

The boy who is said to have had special needs was said to be the type of child who was always smiling, always happy.

Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary were investigating the incident but a police spokesman said that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A tragic, awful loss of life, just weeks before Christmas, and one that could have been avoided.

In the last year in Australia, three children have died after becoming entangled in curtain, or blind cords, two of the incidents happened within one week.

In February, 15-month-old Eden was found choking on a blind cord in her Quakers Hill home in NSW.

Her mother told police that she went to check on her daughter after she had not woken from what she thought was an unusually long afternoon nap.

What she found was her baby girl dying.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the little girl but she died in hospital.

It came only a week after a 16-month-old girl, Tabitha Slade, also from NSW, was found unconscious in her cot with a cord wrapped tightly around her neck.

Little Tabitha died too in hospital only an hour later.

The stories of these children’s deaths are painful to read, but important.