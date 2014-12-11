What is this wizardry? Adorable child is incredibly confused by identical twin babies.

Identical twins can be confusing at the best of times. They look the same, they sound the same, they often dress the same.

Now imagine you yourself are less than two years old and nobody has ever explained to you that there are humans in the world who can look EXACTLY THE SAME. Scale up the confusion to maximum levels.

The latest viral video to go around shows two baby twins sitting on either side of a slightly older baby.

He looks to his left. He looks to his right. He does a double take. He does a triple take.

“How are there two? How did this happen? What is this wizardry?” he undoubtedly ponders.

Sorry little buddy, take it from me. It will only become harder to tell them apart as they grow up.