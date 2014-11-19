There's a new TV show we're about to become addicted to.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Man do I love me a good crime show.

Nothing on TV gets my attention like that sound from Law and Order episodes. You know the one: It’s like a “Da DING” or a “Ga GUNG” or a “Doi DOINK.” (Okay so I’ve never actually tried to write it down before but you know the one I mean). When you hear that sound you know there’s a great Dick Wolf crime show on the telly.

But, and I have to admit I didn’t know this, Mr Wolf also creates some amazing crime dramas that don’t come with that famous scene-changing sound. (I know! WHAT?) But don’t freak out, my friends. I watched the latest to see if it was just as fun to watch as the others and let me tell ya – it is.

It’s called Chicago PD, and it’s got everything you want from a classic crime show. At least, it had everything I wanted from a classic crime show, and I tend to watch these things not really ever fully understanding what’s going on but appreciating the dramatic pauses all the same. And this one had enough dramatic pauses to get me hooked in the first episode.

Set in, believe or not, Chicago, it follows a bunch (I think the official police term is ‘unit’ but whatevs) of cops who are trying to bust scary drug people in a bad neighbourhood.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Universal Channel. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

From what I could tell, this unit of Chicago PD cops is kind of made up of the rebels of the Chicago PD station. You know – the ‘we don’t always follow the rules but we work harder than everybody else to get the job done’ kind of cops.

The team is led by a guy with a gruff voice who’s clearly seen some bad shit in his life. He’s the ultimate Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold. He doesn’t care about recognition or promotions and just wants to catch bad guys. There are also hints that he has an intriguing Very Dark Past. He really cares about his team, but he’s also teaching them to break rules to get the job done (so basically turning them all into awesome cool-kid rebels).

Rebel Cop with a Heart of Gold’s team is made up of a mix of experienced and fresh-out-of police school (the ‘academy’?) officers. There’s some testosterone-filled hot-heads who are clearly going to need to be reined in, a couple of awesome bad-ass female staffers (one of whom has kids), and a mysterious older guy who looks like he’s going to provide useful nuggets of wisdom whenever needed.

Now, I don’t want to give too much away, but the plot in the first episode is CRAZY GOOD. (But let’s just get this disclaimer out of the way right now – I pretty much don’t know the proper crime words for anything).