-With AAP

1. A Sydney woman was allegedly abducted, stripped naked and tied up for two days by her bikie ex-partner.

A man who allegedly kidnapped, bashed and held his ex-partner hostage for two days was already on bail and the subject of a domestic violence order (DVO).

Cheyane Lubec, 22 is recovering after being held at a Sydney bikie clubhouse by ex-partner Chad Hogg. She escaped the terrifying ordeal yesterday, after she was allegedly forced into a car, bound and dragged to the Gypsy Jokers Clubhouse in Horsley Park on Sunday night.

She claims for two days she was bashed, taunted and left in darkness, deprived of food and water.

In an interview with 9 News, Lubec said she had a fractured cheekbone, blurred vision out of her right eye and a potential nose-fracture.

She said she was stripped naked, tied to a wooden pole and bashed before her head was shaved.

“He shaved off my hair and took pictures and he was laughing while he was doing that,” Ms Lubec told 9News.

“I would have preferred he cut off my finger than shave my hair off.

“I don’t know who I am anymore.”

She escaped while out for what she believed could have been her final meal at a Penrith fast food restaurant, making a mad dash and calling the police.

“He went and ordered and I unlocked the car and I grabbed my phone which was in the glovebox, in a plastic bag and I grabbed my bag and ran across the road,” she said.

“I hid in some bushes and then he drove up and down the streets a couple of times looking for me. I was on the phone to the police just waiting for them to get there.”

Hogg, 29, surrendered himself to heavily armed police at the Gypsy Jokers clubhouse yesterday after almost a two-hour standoff.

Hogg was subject to a DVO for a similar event in July, in which Lubec said he held her at a bungalow near Nepean Rover for about three days.

He was arrested and charged over the incident but was given bail, despite fears he would against assualt Lubec.

Under the DVO conditions he was forbidden to contact her, but she told 9News he has not stopped contacting her and her family.

