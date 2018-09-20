-With AAP
1. A Sydney woman was allegedly abducted, stripped naked and tied up for two days by her bikie ex-partner.
A man who allegedly kidnapped, bashed and held his ex-partner hostage for two days was already on bail and the subject of a domestic violence order (DVO).
Cheyane Lubec, 22 is recovering after being held at a Sydney bikie clubhouse by ex-partner Chad Hogg. She escaped the terrifying ordeal yesterday, after she was allegedly forced into a car, bound and dragged to the Gypsy Jokers Clubhouse in Horsley Park on Sunday night.
She claims for two days she was bashed, taunted and left in darkness, deprived of food and water.
In an interview with 9 News, Lubec said she had a fractured cheekbone, blurred vision out of her right eye and a potential nose-fracture.
She said she was stripped naked, tied to a wooden pole and bashed before her head was shaved.
“He shaved off my hair and took pictures and he was laughing while he was doing that,” Ms Lubec told 9News.
“I would have preferred he cut off my finger than shave my hair off.
“I don’t know who I am anymore.”
She escaped while out for what she believed could have been her final meal at a Penrith fast food restaurant, making a mad dash and calling the police.
“He went and ordered and I unlocked the car and I grabbed my phone which was in the glovebox, in a plastic bag and I grabbed my bag and ran across the road,” she said.
“I hid in some bushes and then he drove up and down the streets a couple of times looking for me. I was on the phone to the police just waiting for them to get there.”
Hogg, 29, surrendered himself to heavily armed police at the Gypsy Jokers clubhouse yesterday after almost a two-hour standoff.
Hogg was subject to a DVO for a similar event in July, in which Lubec said he held her at a bungalow near Nepean Rover for about three days.
He was arrested and charged over the incident but was given bail, despite fears he would against assualt Lubec.
Under the DVO conditions he was forbidden to contact her, but she told 9News he has not stopped contacting her and her family.
2. A NSW boy has been arrested over needles being inserted in strawberries.
#1 - so this guy assaults his girlfriend, is arrested and given bail, kidnaps and assaults her again, and is bailed AGAIN, and told to leave her alone? WTF??? So effing sick of this shit. Even when women do ‘the right thing’ - reporting assaults, leaving relationships, pressing charges, you have to wonder what’s the point when judges let guys like this out on bail. All this talk of ending domestic violence is bullshit. Doesn’t matter what we as everyday people do to stop it if the people with real power like the judges do nothing.
Isn't it just ridiculous?! I mean, to do that to another human means that you are a dangerous person and should not be out in the community. He is obviously extremely dangerous to her, so I don't understand why he got bail, especially the second time. If he hurts her or kills her, it is partly on that judge.
Agree with the sentiment but if you are only using this article as the source of information, I don't think it reports on whether the defendant was bailed for the second offence only discusses bail in the context of the first offence.
Wow do I feel sorry for the chick in the first story. Obviously what happened to her is no good, but “I would have preferred he cut off my finger than shave my hair off. I don’t know who I am anymore" is so depressing for so many reasons...
There's a reason they used to punish women who had affairs with Nazis by publicly shaving their heads. For a lot of women, their feminity and their identity is tied up with their hair. It sounds like she's being vain but I get it. If he'd cut her finger off, she could probably forget it at times. She's going to be reminded about her hair constantly though. She won't feel it around her shoulders, can't run her fingers through it, can't hide behind it, can't use it for warmth when she's cold, etc. It's a bigger deal than I think you realise.
Not sure I'd go quite as far as preferring to have a finger cut off but she's just been through a pretty harrowing experience. In time, when her hair grows back, I imagine she might have a different perspective.
While I understand what you mean (that the significance of something to someone will never make 100% sense to someone else), but I've also just read that she's now going to publicly shave the rest of it off and it's all a bit confusing...
Huh. Well, yes, that is very strange and I can't even begin to explain it!
This a really good explanation and reply.