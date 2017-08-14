Linkin Park singer's wife shares the crushing question their grieving daughter asked.

The widow of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has shared a moving question asked by their six-year-old daughter weeks after his death.

Describing the moment on Twitter, Talinda Bennington said Lily asked on the weekend if her dad was “on tour in our hearts”.

Lily asked me this morning…"IS DADDY ON TOUR IN OUR HEARTS?"…. Yes, my sweet baby he is. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 12, 2017

It has been less than a month since the 41-year-old took his own life on July 20.

Bennington left behind six children, including his six-year-old twin girls, Lily and and Lila, and their older brother 11-year-old Tyler, whom he had with Talinda.

He was also father to 15-year-old Draven, 19-year-old Isaiah and 21-year-old Jaime from a previous relationship.

Talinda shared her grief shortly after her husband’s sudden passing.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” she wrote.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

One of Bennington’s dearest friends, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, died in May. The day of Bennington’s death would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Listen: Robin Bailey talks about the grief after her husband took his life.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. MensLine Australia can also be reached on 1300 78 99 78.