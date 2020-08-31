The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 1.





Australian TV presenter detained in China.

An Australian woman working as a TV presenter in Beijing has been detained by Chinese authorities.

Cheng Lei has been in custody for more than two weeks, the Australian government revealed overnight.

"Australian officials had an initial consular visit with Ms Cheng at a detention facility via video link on (Thursday) and will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family," Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

No reason has been provided for her detainment.

A prominent Australian journalist, Cheng Lei, has been detained in China as tensions between the two countries rise. She is a business anchor on CGTN, the international arm of China's state-owned broadcaster, according to Australian officials. https://t.co/8socNBcsGg — CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2020

China-based Australian journalist Stephen McDonnell, who works for the BBC, tweeted that Cheng was being held in a secret location without charge.

Born in China, she studied commerce at the University of Queensland before working for Cadbury Schweppes and ExxonMobil in Australia.

After moving to China, Cheng — who speaks with a distinct Australian accent — worked for the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, the country's biggest TV network.