The surprising friendship of Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump.

You’d be hard-pressed to find two people who dislike each other more than United States Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump. But that rivalry does not extend to their children.

The two presidential hopeful’s daughters, Chelsea Clinton, 36, and Ivanka Trump, 34, have been good friends for years. Chelsea even attended Ivanka’s wedding with her parents.

And despite all the political fighting, Chelsea told Extra on July 28 that they were definitely still friends.

“It has nothing to do with politics,” she said.

“We were friends before this election, we’ll be friends after this election.”

It really isn't so surprising that they are friends, they have a surprising amount in common. They're both the daughters of very high profile parents. They both went to Ivy League colleges, married Jewish men while wearing Vera Wang gowns, and are both working mothers of young children living in New York.

Chelsea and Ivanka's husbands, investment banker Marc Mezvinsky and New York Observer owner Jared Kushner, introduced the two and it's said they became fast friends.

They may not be best friends, but they've definitely gone on record about how much the other means to each other.

Last September Chelsea spoke about her friendship with Ivanka with Entertainment Tonight saying, "Ivanka and I talk about everything. I'm so grateful she's my friend and I think she's a great woman and I support her as I support all my friends."

Ivanka has celebrated Chelsea on Twitter: