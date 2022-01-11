A strict media policy and new stars: Everything we know about Cheer season two.

It feels like forever since we first set our sights on Navarro College’s top cheerleading team, but finally, they're back.

After a two-year wait, season two of Cheer will premiere on Netflix on January 12.

The hit docuseries, which followed US cheerleading team Navarro Cheer as they prepared to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship, will return to show how the cast have dealt with fame, COVID-19, and more.

Watch the trailer for Cheer season two below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Here's everything we know about Cheer season two.

What can we expect from season two?

When the first season of Netflix's Cheer was released at the beginning of 2020, the series unexpectedly dominated our social media feeds.

In fact, it was pretty much the biggest pop culture moment for cheerleading since Bring It On.

The six-part season followed the Navarro College cheerleading squad as they prepared for 2019’s championship in Daytona Beach, Florida

And in season two, we can expect to see more tumbling, more camaraderie and inevitably, more brutal injuries.

Here's what we else we can expect, according to Netflix:

"The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. "As season two opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. "Against that dramatic backdrop, the nine-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. "As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves."

While season two will feature new cast members from Trinity Valley Community College, viewers can also expect to see some familiar faces return from season one, including Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, and Morgan Simianer.

This means the new season will primarily focus on the rivalry between Navarro and Trinity Valley, as well as the battle for the 2021 Daytona Championship.

As for when the series was produced, filming for the second season began in January 2020.