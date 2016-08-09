The man who checks out "mediocre women" as a "good deed".

A man has explained at length why he believes ogling women in public is a “good deed” — and he’s prompting women of the internet to explain why he’s misguided.

The man, who chose not to reveal his real name, made the eyebrow-raising confession in a Reddit thread entitled, “I pretend to check out mediocre women.”

He begins the post by describing how his habit began when he accidentally glanced at a woman’s chest area out in public.

“Once I was reading a girl’s shirt… and she thought I was checking her out and blushed a lot,” he writes, using the pseudonym MentalPurges.

The man adds that while his unusual habit "started out as a good deed," he now overtly checks "mediocre" women out whenever he's out shopping alone.

"Whenever I go out to Target or whatever without my wife, I check out women who would be like a 5 out of 10, maybe a 6. Never anybody that's 'pretty'."

The women he ogles are flattered by the male attention, he insists.

"Honestly, if doing this caused a lot of plain women to look disgusted with me, I would have stopped, but it's almost unanimous surprise followed by flattery," he writes.

He admits that the habit also improves his own mood: "Regardless of how I view their appearance, their enjoyment at my perceived interest makes me feel good as well."

While he clarifies that he's not actually attracted to these women -- a fact that he seems to believe makes his actions all the more noble -- he does ask for reassurance about whether he's actually a Good Samaritan.

"I don't know if this is a 'no harm, no foul' scenario, or win/win, or just selfish and manipulative," he says, adding it is not his intention to come off like "a creeper."

The confession, posted last month, has attracted more than 100 responses on Reddit already -- including many critical comments by women.