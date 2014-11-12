The world is watching a cheating wife being humiliated online.

A cheating wife has been exposed by her husband’s best man — who caught her cuddled up to a bartender, then posted video evidence online showing the moment he confronted the pair.

Now, the footage is going viral — and commenters are divided over whether the move is a just act of revenge or a form of public humiliation that’s a step too far.

The video was first posted to Reddit, where a user explained the husband had suspected his wife Nina of cheating and had asked his friend James — who was best man at the pair’s wedding — to follow her and report back on her movements.

As the video suggests, those fears of the wife’s infidelity were founded.

What do you think of the move — fair enough, or just plain mean?

