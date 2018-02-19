A guy just found out his girlfriend was cheating on him through an Alexa.

Oh.

Have we got a treat for you.

Remember the classic daytime talk show The Jerry Springer Show?

Well, we just found the Twitter version of it.

A woman has tweeted about the most epic, erm, love hexagon we’ve ever had the pleasure of reading about.

It starts with a guy finding out his girlfriend is cheating on him through a home appliance… and then it escalates in a way we could never have predicted.

You see, the couple had an Amazon Alexa, a personal assistant thing-y that recognises voices and turns things on for you.

The boyfriend of the couple said to the Alexa, “Alexa play Kodak radio” and the Alexa responded, “I do not recognise this station, Jared”.

His name is Mike.

nah I was at my homegirls house chilling. Her and her man were cleaning so her man goes “Alexa play Kodak radio” and Alexa goes “I do not recognize this station Jared” her mans name is mike pic.twitter.com/uFol5BxKHK — momma canon (@Iilcanon) January 2, 2018

Mike, of course, wanted to know who the heck this Jared character was.