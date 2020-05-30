Where are they now? The kids from Cheaper by the Dozen, 17 years later.

Last month, the cast of the iconic 2003 family film Cheaper by the Dozen recreated scenes as their characters, 17 years since the first movie aired.

And it was magical.





The video, which went immediately viral, reminded us why we fell in love with the Baker family the first time round – their chaotic, hilarious and lovable adventures striking us with a newfound nostalgia for the film.

We tracked down the original Cheaper by the Dozen cast to find our what they’re doing these days.

If you need a quick refresher, here's the Cheaper by the Dozen trailer.