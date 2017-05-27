The family friendly holiday destinations that won’t destroy your savings.

Looking for affordable and family friendly locations? Y Travel Blog and Skyscanner Australia have teamed up to share these seven destinations that won’t break the bank.

Travel doesn’t have to stop once you have kids, but with extra bums to put on flights and mouths to feed, your travel budget can get blown out real quick.

One strategy to make family travel more affordable is visiting places that give you more bang for your buck. Places like London, New York City and Hong Kong are popular for a reason, but they don’t come cheap.

Below is a list of affordable and family-friendly destinations in different regions of the world, depending on where you live. The key is to find cheap flights, but if you are flexible on dates you can find some good deals.

Boracay, Philippines

Our recent family trip to Boracay has us longing to explore more of the Philippines. Boracay Island reminded us of Thailand fifteen years ago, except for the famous White Beach that was still a little hectic, and if someone were to ask for my recommendations for a great Asian family holiday, I’d recommend Boracay over the more popular Phuket or Bali.

White Beach (known as one of the best beaches in Asia) is broken up into three sections called Stations, and is definitely worth a visit with lots of activity, and incredible sunsets. Don't limit yourself to just White Beach though, there's plenty of others that are worth a visit such as Punta Bunga Beach (where we stayed), Puka Beach, Diniwid Beach (home to the famous Spider House for sunset drinks) and Ilig Iligan Beach.

Other places to consider in the Philippines include Palawan, Cebu, and Bohol. But with over 7,000 islands, there’s endless opportunities.

Portugal