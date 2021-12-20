Just 10 meaningful gifts to give this Christmas that cost almost nothing.

Growing up, I associated Christmas with family, ham, cherries, and most of all - presents.

I knew that every year when I woke up on December 25th there would be toys under the tree (thanks to my epic parents).

As I grew older and I had some money from odd jobs and birthday cards, I would spend it on presents for my siblings and parents. It was never much, but it was money that I had put aside to let someone know I loved them.

But with every year that passes, the sentiment that gift-equals-love morphs so far away from its original state, and I become more and more confident that there are many ways to show someone you love them that doesn’t involve swiping your card.

I would take a night out with a girlfriend over a gift any day, or a home movie night with my family, or a thoughtful gesture from someone who loves me.

I also know the feeling of being given a gift and having nothing to give them back. And it’s a certain kind of squirmy discomfort.

But in 2021 our wallets have been hit pretty hard, so I’m here to swoop in with some last-minute low/no cost gifts that you can give your loved ones.

1. If they have children, give them a babysitting voucher. I hear from my friends with kids that finding reliable babysitters is a bit of a nightmare, and it’s also expensive. For you? It costs nothing but time. For them, it’ll mean the world.

2. Home-made baked goods OR dry ingredients in a jar with instructions on the side for them to make their own baked goods. This is a great gift if you have a few people to tick off the list.

Buy the ingredients in bulk and split them into cheap jars from op-shops or corner stores, or fill the jars with pre-made goodies if you’re going down that route. Tie a piece of twine around the top and add a label.

3. Here’s one for the heartstrings: recreate old family photos, print the photos and pick up a cheap frame, or put it in the spare one you’ve got lying around.