"The $7.99 product that saved my hacked-off eyebrows."

Carla’s happy, because her brows have been resurrected. (Image: supplied)

Luxurious, thick and well-groomed brows are your one-way ticket to looking put-together and rich.

But guess what? You don’t actually have to be rich to pull off this look. While there is a plethora of pricey, high-end brow products out here, my secret is to use super-cheap brow products from Priceline. Yes, that’s right, the Savvy by DB Brow Palette and Clear Brow Gel have come to my rescue.

Readers, I do not use the word “rescue” lightly. This was my situation: I went all Edward Scissorhands on my brows. A few months ago, I was frustrated by my brows, because the hairs just wouldn’t stay in place. So, I just cut them off with nail scissors.

This is just as crazy as it sounds. Truly, I should be in beauty editor jail. This is what it looked like. Bad idea, right?

As my brows grew back, the situation looked worse. Some of the little hairs stuck out in spikes, and I also had bald patches here and there. It was a big, hot mess, and I knew I needed some seriously good beauty products to get me out of it.

While in Priceline, I was bamboozled by all of the new brow products. There are products which can basically turn your brows into mini Rapunzels by adding fibres to your existing brows, and there are also serums which can help you to grow brand new brows. The times we live in! (Post continues after gallery...)

As much as I love looking at beauty products, I knew I had to get out of Priceline, fast, as I was carrying my toddler and she was writhing around and in desperate need of a nap. The Savvy by DB stand was at the end of the aisle, so I grabbed the Brow Palette and Clear Brow Gel and headed for the counter. There was a sale on, so all up, I spent less than $10. Even when these products are not on sale, they only add up to $13.