Easy, cheap and delicious cocktails with one base ingredient.

Come around for cocktails this Saturday.

Sounds so much more glamorous than just inviting friends to drop around for a drink, doesn’t it?

If you’ve ever thought about hosting a cocktail party in your own home, spring racing season is definitely the time to do it. You can have all the fun of getting dressed up without having to battle the crowds – and you can even have the racing on TV in the background.

Here are a few hints for hosting the perfect cocktail party:

1. Specify a dress code. Maybe go with the spring racing theme, and ask everyone to wear a hat.

2. Have lots of glasses. It can be a good opportunity to use the beautiful ones you never bring out of the cupboard. Otherwise, try buying some interesting mismatched ones from a second-hand store.

3. Choose the right music. If you’re looking for something a bit different, go retro with an artist like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin or Shirley Bassey.

4. Serve up plenty of finger food. An antipasto platter is an easy choice. Or, if you’ve got plenty of time to prepare, try making your own mini beef burgers, sausage rolls or frittatas.

5. Most importantly, make sure you have everything you need to make delicious cocktails. To keep it simple and low-cost, stick to cocktails that have the same few base drinks. The following four recipes all have sparkling wine as their base.

Bellini

The Bellini was first served at Harry’s Bar in Venice in the 1940s. The bar was a favourite haunt of creative types like Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles.

Ingredients

2 parts Prosecco (or sparkling wine)

1 part peach purée

Method

Slowly pour the purée into a chilled champagne flute.

Add the Prosecco (or sparkling wine) and stir gently.