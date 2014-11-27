Decorate your tree (and house) for less than $50 this Christmas.

I love Christmas so much that I pretty much spend the entire year counting down until I can start putting decorations up. I think early November is perfectly reasonable, don’t you?

Okay, you’re not the only one who thinks I put my Christmas decorations up too early. However, in my defence, I don’t put them all up at once. I start off with a few cute decorations and then keep on adding to them until Christmas Day when my mission to celebrate Christmas as loudly and largely as possible is complete.

And I’m not just talking about buying pre-made Christmas decorations and hanging them all up as is. I do that, but I also like to add plenty of special decorations all over our house, inspired by Christmas decorations from around the world.

Here are my favourite Christmas decorations that you can recreate at home easily and affordably – and the kids will love helping out.

All of them will cost you less than $50 (and some much less – I checked myself recently when I visited Big W to use a $50 voucher I had been given).

1. US and UK mistletoe.

In the US and the UK, mistletoe is always one of the most popular Christmas decorations. It is hung in doorways and the tradition means anyone standing under the mistletoe must kiss.

Mistletoe is easy to recreate.

When you trim your Christmas tree, use those trimmings to create beautiful mistletoe creations for your doorways. Use green ribbon to bind the trimmings together and then attach Christmas berry decorations or bells to it. Then hang it everywhere. Simple.

2. Greek candle creations.

In Greece, candles are a big deal around Christmas time and are used on Christmas trees and all around the home. They also make a stunning Christmas decorations.

Create this gorgeous decoration and keep it in your living area on your coffee table or even on your dining table.

All you need is a white glass plate, some candles and some silver and gold Christmas decorations. Arrange them nicely and light the candles each evening.

3. Italian nativity scene.

Nativity scenes are huge in Italy because most Italians are Roman Catholic and adore mother Mary. Manger decorations aren’t just bought pre-made and slapped down. They have been made with care or they have been passed down throughout the generations in each family.

We don’t have this tradition in Australia, however, nativity scenes are sold in shops and can easily be made into something more special.

Try placing it on a layer of straw under your Christmas tree or add to it. Buy toy animals and make the barn look as authentic as you can.