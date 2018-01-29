A Charmed reboot has been announced. There's both bad and good news.

Don’t we all love a reboot? No, the answer is most definitely, without a doubt, no.

The fear of turning a much-loved classic into mush is becoming an increasingly familiar feeling with countless reboots on the horizon, but especially when it comes to a show as brilliant, precious, and magical (literally) as Charmed.

Charmed aired its pilot episode on The WB in 1998 and continued telling the story of three “good witch” sisters for 8 years until 2006, garnering a cult-like following in the meantime.

The show surrounded Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Prue (Shannen Doherty), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), also known as ‘The Charmed Ones’, who used their almighty ‘Power of Three’ to destroy evils forces that posed as a risk to the innocent lives around them. Doherty was replaced by Rose McGowan in season 4, who portrayed Paige, a half-sister to the original Halliwell family.

A reboot of the show had been in the talks for quite some time after the show initially concluded, with particular possibility for a prequel set in the 1970s.

However, The CW recently ordered an official pilot of the reboot, where the premise will centre around three sisters living in the present day, who bare similar powers to the Halliwell sisters we know so well.

“This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done,” reads the official description released by The CW.

The upcoming show will be helmed by Jane the Virgin show-runner and creator Jennie Snyder Urman, providing some form of reassurance – although slight – that the reboot may live up to at least a fraction of what the original served as for fans.

With the reboot being set in the present day, original cast members could potentially reprise their roles in guest appearances, but something tells me they might not be too eager.

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper in the original series, has voiced her dissatisfaction of the reboot via a series of direct tweets.