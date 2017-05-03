Four celebs wore the same lip product at the Met Gala. And it's only $35.

Want to read this later? Pin it here.

Rocking up to an event wearing the same thing as someone else is many women’s worst nightmare – and it happened last night at the Met Gala.

Not one, not two but FOUR celebrities chose to wear the same thing. Well, on their lips that is.

Meet the $35 nude pencil that dominated the red carpet.

Alexa Chung, Celine Dion, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts all opted for modern cult favourite Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk for their red carpet beauty look.

It's not hard to see why - created by leading makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, the colour and formula allow you to reshape, resize and accentuate your lips quickly making it a handbag favourite. (Post continues after gallery.)

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.