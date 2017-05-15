A mum has come up with a beautiful way to honour her stillborn daughter, Charlotte Rose.

Sarah Jane Young had a very different idea about how she would spend Mother’s Day this year.

Already mum to two year-old Mia Grace, she was meant to be just a few weeks away from giving birth to her second daughter, Charlotte Rose.

But Wednesday 4th January 2017 turned out to be “worst day of her life”. Charlotte Rose passed away and came into the world stillborn.

Young has bravely been documenting the hard weeks and months since her birth on her blog She Is Sarah Jane.

Connecting with a community of far too many woman who have also gone through the heartbreaking experience, Young decided to do something to honour Charlotte Rose and all the other babies who also left too soon.

She collaborated with indie lipstick brand Shanghai Suzy to create the Charlotte Rose lipstick, released yesterday on Mother's Day.