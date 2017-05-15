A mum has come up with a beautiful way to honour her stillborn daughter, Charlotte Rose.

Sarah Jane Young had a very different idea about how she would spend Mother’s Day this year.
Already mum to two year-old Mia Grace, she was meant to be just a few weeks away from giving birth to her second daughter, Charlotte Rose.
But Wednesday 4th January 2017 turned out to be “worst day of her life”. Charlotte Rose passed away and came into the world stillborn.
Young has bravely been documenting the hard weeks and months since her birth on her blog She Is Sarah Jane.
Connecting with a community of far too many woman who have also gone through the heartbreaking experience, Young decided to do something to honour Charlotte Rose and all the other babies who also left too soon.
She collaborated with indie lipstick brand Shanghai Suzy to create the Charlotte Rose lipstick, released yesterday on Mother's Day.
HERE IT IS > 'my baby' in place of my baby... Our Charlotte Rose x Shanghai Suzy lipstick is almost ready for sale on Mother's Day - this Sunday 14th May. Today I held a workshop at home and together with some of my beautiful friends we packed, stickered (!!!), cried, laughed and packed some more! This lipstick is in memory of so many little angels, all who grew their tiny wings far too soon. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of MY STORY and Charlotte's legacy. ALL profits will go to @bearsofhope { we are hoping to raise 20K }. These limited edition @shanghaisuzylipsticks will be sold exclusively on my website. A very special mention... To @mjkeightley - thank you. I received your Bear of Hope after giving birth in memory of your sweet Harry. To four days later make contact with you was incredible, and then to learn your rainbow baby was born 14 months after losing Harry and that her name is Charlotte Rose will continue to give me tingles forever. Our angels brought their mummies together and I can't thank you enough for your support over the last few months. To @cassdellerdesign for the gorgeous rose designs and my bestie Jo French, wow, my words will never do my gratitude justice. I love you x