He criticised her on Facebook. And she went straight to his boss.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Charlotte Dawson is no stranger to controversy on social media.

But her experiences with platforms like Twitter, is that of a TV personality; a celebrity with a huge audience. So none of it is relevant to us regular people who just use Facebook to catch up with friends and post photos of cats on Instagram, right?

Wrong.

Because now it seems that when you speak to a celebrity on social media, your comments might just be the business of someone else. Like, your employer.

A man named Andrew Moros wrote on the Australia’s Next Top Model Facebook page last week – the show on which Dawson is a judge – criticising Dawson and fellow judge Alex Perry for having too much plastic surgery. Moros wrote:

“Judges Charlotte Dawson, and Alex Perry Jeesus Christchurch guys lay off the botox and fillers!!! You two need help.”

While Dawson has disclosed that she has used botox, she insists that she has never used fillers (in case you’re wondering: fillers are injectables that plump up the skin in your cheeks, below your eyes, to make your face appear more youthful and sometimes puffy).

Angered by Moros’ tweet, Dawson tracked him down via his Facebook page and saw that he had listed publicly that he was an employee of Flight Centre. So Dawson wrote to Flight Centre, to object about their employee’s online behaviour. She said:

“While we anticipate some people are going to have opinions about the show and even express their distaste for the appearance of participants and judges, Alex and I feel that posts of this nature do not reflect well on Flight Centre. I am a 47-year-old woman who has Botox. I don’t have fillers. Whilst Andrew has every right to express his disgust at the condition of our faces, I don’t believe our choices should be slammed by a Flight Centre employee.”

Alex Perry also took to social media to express his outrage, tweeting:

@flightcentreAU Your employee Andrew Moros’ personal attack on myself and @MsCharlotteD completely offensive.An apology is in order, — ALEX PERRY (@AlexPerry007) July 15, 2013

Now the comments were rude – no doubt about that. And sadly social media is often a platform where people feel emboldened to be offensive and cruel in a way that they simply would never be willing to behave in person.

But. Is that the fault of their employer? Is it, in fact, anything to do with their employer? If the behaviour isn’t harrassing or derogatory in a way that breaches any laws, is it really something that a business who happens to pay that person’s salary, should be bothered with?