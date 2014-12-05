A tragic ending after a mother and four-day old go missing from a maternity ward.

Warning: This post deals with the death of an infant and may be distressing for some readers.

It has been the case gripping a nation.

A new mother abruptly leaves a maternity ward with her four-day old.

Her sudden departure sparking widespread concern for her family and police.

Tragically it has ended in heartbreak.

The woman, Charlotte Bevan a 30-year old British woman, vanished from a UK Maternity Hospital on Tuesday night with her four-day-old daughter.

CCTV showed her leaving the hospital ward in Bristol without a coat and with only hospital slippers on her feet. She was carrying her daughter in a hospital blanket.

Her sudden departure prompted a widescale search after police and family raised the alarm.

Police said on Tuesday “Charlotte may appear confused and worried and her baby is inappropriately wrapped for the cold weather. The mother is not wearing any shoes and we have serious concern for the welfare of her baby.”

A public appeal by her family deepened the nations’ concerns.

It seemed that Charlotte and her partner had been looking forward to becoming new parents, but that in the past Charlotte had suffered some mental health issues.

Her boyfriend, Pascal Malbrouck posted on Facebook

“ My daughter has gone missing with her mum Charlotte Bevan.

“Please if anyone has got any info or has seen her please contact me.”

Pascal told media that Charlotte had suffered schizophrenia and depression in the past and and was sleep-deprived after the birth of their daughter, Zarnee Teanna.

But he said she was happy before she gave birth and could think of no reason why she would go missing.

In fact only a month before she gave birth she described herself on Facebook as a “free spirit” reported The Huffington Post.

“I am free open-minded individual I love music, art, dancing and making clothes.

“I appreciate people for who they are kind or nasty they all need love.”

Charlotte and Pascal were looking forward to being parents.

Reports that Charlotte had gone off her schizophrenia medication in order to breastfeed surfaced.

This news fuelled concerns, and police cordoned off wheelie bins in an area near the hospital.

But the search was fruitless and two days after she had gone missing there was no trace of the new mother.

The Bristol Post reported that police then made an appeal directly to Charlotte.

Det Chief Insp Simon Crisp said “This message really is for Charlotte. It’s not a crime to take your own baby from hospital.

“We’ve spoken to the staff at hospital and we are convinced you are a good mother.