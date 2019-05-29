'Get your facts straight.' The debate between two of Australia's most influential doctors.

Amelia ‘Millie’ Lucas is 12, and three years ago, she was diagnosed with an aggressive and malignant brain tumour.

Once given just 12 weeks to live, Millie’s family is crowdfunding to cover the costs of potentially life-saving surgery, administered by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo.

But another respected Australian doctor, a professor from the University of Sydney, has this week started a debate about the ethics of the scenario.

On Twitter, Dr Henry Woo, who specialises in prostate surgery, wrote, “Something is seriously wrong if a terminally ill girl with a brain tumour has to raise $120K to have surgery.”

“If it was a valid surgery,” Dr Woo continued, “it could/should be performed in the public system under Medicare.”

Something is seriously wrong if a terminally ill girl with a brain tumour has to raise $120K to have surgery Dr Charlie Teo has offered to do for $60-80K.

If it was valid surgery, it could/should be performed in the public system under Medicare #auspol https://t.co/8s7L5mcuAZ — Henry Woo (@DrHWoo) May 24, 2019

Dr Woo went on to say that he finds it “really disturbing” that there are currently 113 campaigns on GoFundMe which list Dr Teo as the surgeon.

On Wednesday morning, Dr Teo appeared on the Today show to defend himself against the criticism.

Georgie Gardner began the interview by quoting Dr Woo’s comments, to which Dr Teo responded, “Let’s get our facts straight first.”

“The fact is, although some patients do have to pay over $100,000, that doesn’t all go to the surgeon or even the team.

“It is in a private hospital, which is accounting to their shareholders. They have to make a profit.

