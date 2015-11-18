His HIV diagnosis was a ‘mule kick to the soul’.

Charlie Sheen appeared on the Today show today to confirm that he is HIV positive.

In this open letter, originally published on USA Today, the actor writes about the last four years of his life:

Roughly four years ago, I suddenly found myself in the throws [sic] of a seismic and debilitating three-day clustermigraine like headache. I was emergently hospitalised with what I believed to be a brain tumour or perhaps some unknown pathology. I was partially correct. Following a battery of endless tests, that included a hideous spinal tap, it was sadly and shockingly revealed to me that I was, in fact, positive for HIV. The news was a ‘mule kick’ to my soul. Those impossible words I absorbed and then tried to convince myself, that I was stuck, suspended, or even stranded inside some kind of alternate reality or nightmare, were to the absolute contrary. I was awake. It was true… reality. Under the brilliant and perfect care of Dr. Robert Huizenga as well as “the” leading infectious disease expert in the known universe, I began a rigorous and intensive treatment program. Not missing a beat, a med dose, or one shred of guidance, quickly my viral loads became undetectable. Like every other challenge in my life, again, I was victorious and kicking this disease’s ass. I wish my story had ended there. Unfortunately, for my family and myself, it had only just begun.

