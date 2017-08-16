Charlie Gard's grieving parents are setting up a foundation to help other sick children.

The parents of Charlie Gard, a British infant who died last month after a legal battle over whether his case warranted special medical treatment, are planning to set up a foundation for children with rare diseases.

The family will start The Charlie Gard Foundation using money raised for the terminally ill baby’s treatment, parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard wrote on their website.

“We also intend on becoming a hub of information for parents that may find themselves in a situation like ours,” the website says.

“We will be looking at ways in which we can help make things clearer for families and hospitals alike.”

The family had raised more than GBP1.3 million ($A2.13 million) for Charlie’s treatment, according to crowdfunding website gofundme.com.

The 11-month-old, widely known as Baby Charlie, died in hospice on July 28 after a long legal battle between his parents and doctors at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Charlie suffered from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome that causes progressive muscle weakness and had left him with brain damage and unable to breathe without a ventilator.

The parents had fought for five months for him to receive experimental treatment in the United States, before giving up their legal battle.