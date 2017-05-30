The 'Charlie bit my finger' brothers just had the most excruciating interview on Today.

Ten years on from the now infamous ‘Charlie bit my finger’ video, the UK brothers behind it all have been forced to recreate their childhood for the seriously awkward pleasure of adults.

Appearing on Today alongside their dad, brothers Harry and Charlie fielded questions about their internet stardom with hosts Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson, talking about what it was like to grow up with the world knowing who they were. And for Harry, who is now in the midst of his teen years, it was evident that he would have preferred to have been absolutely anywhere else.

When the hosts raised the topic of the profits made from the video - said to be approximately AU $1.7 million - Stefanovic asked if the boys knew about the money they had made.

"They're not fully aware of what is happening," their dad replied, explaining, "The money has been put aside to pay for schooling."

