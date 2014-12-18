After killing them, Mihayo bathed them, then redressed them in ballerina dresses.

He then phoned triple-0 to report a double murder and when police arrive he said: “It’s done, I’ve killed them. I’ve killed my kids.”

Mihayo was arrested at the scene and confessed to police, telling them “there was no good reason” for the killings but it “made sense at the time”.

When police asked why he had killed his daughters, he told them “you’d have to ask her”, meaning his ex-wife.

In sentencing, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry said the conflict with his wife had inexplicably motivated his “hideous crimes”.

“I simply do not understand why, when the continuing argument was between you and your ex-wife about these children, you made them pay with their lives in order to inflict pain and loss on your ex-wife,” he said.

A version of this post originally appeared on the ABC website and it has been republished with full permission.

2. Queensland MP condemns #IllRideWithYou campaign

By JONATHAN HAIR and staff at ABC NEWS

North Queensland MP George Christensen has stood by his comments on social media that the “pathetic left-wing” #illridewithyou campaign portrays Australians as racists who will attack Muslims.

The hashtag, which began trending worldwide on Twitter on Monday, was created to counter a potential anti-Muslim backlash over the Sydney siege.

Users tweeted messages declaring they would ride with anyone who was scared to take public transport because they were wearing religious dress.

But Mr Christensen, the federal Liberal MP for Dawson, which covers Mackay to Townsville, said he thought it created a false set of victims and took the focus away from the two slain hostages, Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson.

On Twitter he called it a “pathetic left-wing black arm band brigade campaign” that casts “Aussies as racists who will endanger Muslims”.

He elaborated further on his public Facebook page.

“So Twitter has erupted with a typical politically correct, left wing response to the Sydney siege with these hashtag campaigns #weridetogether & #illridewithyou going viral,” he wrote.

“These campaigns falsely portray Aussies as thugs who terrorise Muslims and, in doing so, create victims where there are none.