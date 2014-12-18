1. Charles Mihayo gets life in prison
Trigger Warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.
A Melbourne man who murdered his two young daughters by smothering them with a pillow has been sentenced to life in jail.
Charles Mihayo, 36, smothered his daughters Savannah, 4, and Indianna, 3, at his unit at Watsonia in April.
He pleaded guilty to the killings in August and was today sentenced in the Supreme Court to a minimum of 31 years in jail.
Prosecutors said Mihayo was locked in a bitter custodial dispute with the girls’ mother, his former wife, at the time and had acted out of revenge.
The court heard Mihayo sent a text message to his former wife shortly before he killed them suggesting she had “won”, and he was giving up his rights to see the girls.
He told her he wanted to see them “one last time” and when she took them to see him, he dressed the girls up in new dresses he had bought for them.
He then filmed them dancing to music, before smothering them with pillows.