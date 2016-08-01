Chardonnay Go is Pokémon Go for mums... and all of us.

There’s a new game taking over the world. And no, it’s not Pokémon Go.

We’re talking Chardonnay Go.

Mums everywhere (and actually everyone who likes wine) are all about the new trend. Or they would be, if it were real. For now, they’re just all about the above video, which has gone viral for obvious reasons.

The “app’s” mastermind is Dena Blizzard, comedian and creator of off-Broadway show One Funny Mother. The game is quite simple: shadowed glasses of Chardonnay appear on your screen for you to chase, and drink IRL.

“This app is amazing!” Blizzard explains breathlessly in the hilarious clip. “It literally tells you where glasses of Chardonnay are in your local area.”

A photo posted by Dena Blizzard (@onefunnymother) on Jul 12, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

Just imagine if it were real. Chardonnay could pop up from anywhere: when you were driving your kids to school, or heading to your niece’s first communion. Even when you were walking the dog.