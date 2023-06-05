It turns out that you can have all the money and hired help in the world and you’ll still worry about stuffing up your kids.

Channing Tatum – Magic Mike actor and all-round DILF – set hearts ablaze when he separated from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2018. But becoming a single parent to their daughter, 10-year-old Everly, hasn’t been easy for the 43-year-old.

“I didn’t plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards [or] in my planning at least,” Tatum told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

Watch: Jenna Dewan-Tatum do 'Pony'. Post continues after video.



Video via Paramount Network.

“And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl’. I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was just delivering a kid to school looking like she had just slept on the street.”

But five years on, Mike, sorry I mean Tatum, still doesn’t have a clue about what kind of parent he is. He’s just winging it – like everyone else.

“I have no idea, I don’t know,” he said laughing. “I’m just trying to get by. I think like every other parent, you’re just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you’re going to.”

YouTubing how to braid your daughter’s hair? Sounds like you’re winning at #dadlife to us!