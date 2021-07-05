Changing careers after 40: 7 women share the most surprising advice.

"My sister-in-law was building a house and then the thought came about, 'How about looking into interior design?' So I did an online course first, and it wasn't until three years later that I decided I wanted to do more face-to-face study and then decided that it was now or never: take the plunge. I didn't want to stay in teaching forever, and I didn't want to waste any more time.

"I had no regrets leaving teaching even though at the time I was very fearful of leaving. It was probably one of the best decisions I ever made.

"You don't want to look back 20 years down the track and think, 'Why didn't I do it?' I'm no one extraordinary; if I could do it, I think anyone can do it. It's just a matter of making that decision and chasing after it."

Kathryn: "Let armchair moments come to life."

Kathryn recalls sitting in an armchair at 3am holding her newborn daughter warmly in her arms. She was in Glasgow, Scotland at 29 years old.

Fifteen years later, Kathryn could still recall that night as a moment of clarity when the reality and responsibility of motherhood weighed heavily on her mind and heart.

"At the same time, I felt joy and acceptance of my journey ahead – how mothering my daughter could truly shape her world and make a difference. I felt exhilarated.

"Fast forward to November 2019. I have my final exam of my Nutritional & Dietetic Medicine degree in a few minutes. If I’m honest, I had an inkling in that 3am armchair moment years ago that my 'why' involved health and wellness.”

For Kathryn, the jump seemed absurd, impractical and scary. Mostly scary. She had started her degree at 37 years old, and was terrified.

"While having children provided me with a natural closure to my desk job in the finance and IT industry and flexibility to study my fitness courses, commencing part-time study to complete a degree in nutrition over six years while nearing 40 felt anything but practical.

"So, this exam, this final exam, was my way of declaring my desire to make a difference. To serve others. To listen and hear them. To collaborate. To focus on meaningful action. To prioritise values in ways that were practical and repeatable rather than idealistic. To research and make science clinically relevant. To let armchair moments come to life."

Kathryn is now 44 and has two teenage girls. She says that she sits in a new armchair in Sydney, having bought it to take space in her new business and office where nutrition, health and wellness are discussed daily.

"My business is Sagely Clinic. I have lots of armchair moments now, each of them exhilarating, and I sense a difference has been made. But it happened first in me.