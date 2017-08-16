So, was Cersei actually lying about the 'good news' she announced to Jaime?

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of Game of Thrones season seven, Eastwatch.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones gave audiences enough bombshells to last them six entire seasons.

With news that Jon Snow may actually be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, the return of a character we were pretty sure was just rowing around the world, proof that Littlefinger is up to his old scheming ways and the destruction of an entire House, fans went rather bonkers.

And that’s before we even discuss the moment Cersei Lannister casually dropped the fact she is pregnant with another of her brother Jaime’s babies, and is ready to go public with their incestuous affair.

Of course, given Cersei’s history of… you know… murdering anyone who jeopardises her rule over Westeros, fans were skeptical from the very moment the words left her lips that her announcement was legit.

Many pointed to the simple fact that she could very well be lying to Jaime about the pregnancy to cement his loyalty.

After all, he did just have a secret meeting with the man who murdered their father and tried to persuade Cersei to surrender to Daenerys Targaryen.