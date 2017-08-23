The Game of Thrones theory about Cersei Lannister's 'secret son'.

This post contains spoilers. You’ve been warned.

It’s the Wednesday before the season finale of Game of Thrones, and you know what that means: the fan theories are coming in thick and fast.

We thought we couldn’t find anything more terrifying than the Night King riding an undead Viserion (or Bran Stark as the Night King riding an undead Viserion) and yet… here we are.

Because the latest theory suggests that Cersei Lannister – the show’s most cunning and alluring villain – may just have a secret son.

A secret son that we all know and love.

Enter: Gendry.

Yep, the guy that was rowing around Westeros for three entire seasons could very well be the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

A Game of Thrones fan who has been busy re-watching the entire series has noticed that almost "every future plotline" is hinted in the show's first few episodes.

In the second episode, Cersei tells Catelyn Stark about a baby boy fathered by King Robert that she lost.

Two episodes later, Ned learns that before his death, Jon Arryn (whose death set the whole battle for the throne into motion) spoke to Gendry about his mother. Gendry remembers his mother had blonde hair.