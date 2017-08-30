Why you never see these two Game of Thrones characters on screen together.

Game of Thrones, Season Seven finale. We’re down in the dragon pit. Jon and friends are waiting for Cersei to arrive so they can show off their undead soldier. Before she shows, Bronn puts his arm around Podrick and leads him to an exit. “C’mon Pod,” he says, “Why don’t you and me go have a drink while the fancy folks talk.”

It seemed odd at the time – there were plenty other less-than-fancy folk hanging around (no offence, Missandei). But now it all makes sense…

Cersei and Bronn are never in the same scene together. They can’t be.

According to an article published in The Telegraph ahead of Season Two, the actors who play them, Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn, dated briefly back in 2002 and went through a rather nasty breakup. So nasty that the pair are still have their tunics in a twist 15 years later.

“Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms anymore and they are never in the same room at the same time,” a crew member reportedly said.

“It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.”

Redditors have done a deep-dive and found just one scene Headey and Flynn have shared in all seven seasons.

It happened way back in season three.

Bronn confronts the Kingsguard at King’s Landing on his way to see Tyrion, when Cersei breezes through the door behind them and walks past briskly. No dialogue, no eye contact.

So salty. So Cersei.

