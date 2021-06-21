The ingredients to prioritise in your winter skin routine.

Ah, the season of winter is my favourite.

Oversized coats, warm matcha lattes, crisp air, makeup that doesn’t melt off and fuzzy socks – there’s so much to love about it.

However, even though I am somebody who romanticises the colder seasons, I’ll still be first to admit that unfortunately, dry winter skin comes with the territory. But, all is not lost.

As long as you have the right skin care products in your arsenal, maintaining the hydrated glow of summer skin is easy-peasy.

Picture this: it’s a random day in June, you wake up in the morning bundled up, warm and cosy. You grab your phone and check the weather, it says 4°C.

You internally sob at the idea of getting out of your very comfortable bed. Resigning to the fact that you need to get up and shower, you quickly make your way to the cold tiles of your bathroom. Right, shower time. Mental preparation that you'll be temporarily freezing before the water hits you.

You turn the hot water tap all the way and turn the cold tap just a smidgen (emphasis on a smidgen). The water is the warm hug you needed in the morning. You jump out steaming and feeling refreshed. As you head back to your bedroom, you flick the switch of your indoor heater to stay toasty warm.

Sounds like most of our winter mornings right? Right. Well, I’ve got some news.

Three things in this very regular morning routine may be making your skin drier in winter.

The fact that it’s 4°C. As the temperatures cool, humidity levels also drop because cold air holds less moisture than warm air. The scalding hot shower: While hot showers feel amazing, they often do more harm than good. This, combined with the low humidity can strip your skin of that much needed moisture. The indoor heating: It’s looking like a recipe for major skin dryness right now, hey? As we turn up the heat to compensate for how freezing cold it is, we pretty much suck up the last bit of vapour that was in the air.

I would never say that you can’t have a hot shower or turn on the indoor heating. They're the support we need for this cold season! But, doing so with care will be best for your skin in the long run.

Hydrated and moisturised skin for me is a top priority in the colder months, so in addition to keeping your temperature self-regulating in check, supporting your skin barrier with winter-friendly products is a must.

As we look to overhaul our skin care regimes to better match the weather, reach for products that hydrate and moisturise your skin.

I'm loving CeraVe’s range personally. I first saw it when it went viral on TikTok last year. Everyone seemed to be talking about it at the same time on my social feeds, and from what I've gathered, a skincare specialist named Hyram (@skincarebyhyram) with more than 6 million followers had been recommending this product to his fans.