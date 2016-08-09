Hear that sound? That's all of Australia collectively screaming.

One day, one website, 17 million people. It’s happened. The census website is down on the one and only night it really needed to be… well, not down.

Inevitably, Twitter is lighting up with pithy little expressions of frustration and “I told you so” triumph, collected under the hastag “censusfail”.

While we wouldn’t go as far as saying #totallyworthit, it’s certainly a glorious thing to behold:

Q59 on the #census. All of Australia answers "Not tonight." pic.twitter.com/Vk9m9YBxCL — #hellomynameis DrTim (@timsenior) August 9, 2016

Dear Mr ABS IT guy. Have you tried turning it off an on again? #CensusFail Ps. No pressure but off to bed shortly. — Ray Martin (@Raymartin55) August 9, 2016

I'll be fining the government $180 for every time the site has failed to load after filling out the entire thing. #census #census2016 — @benty83 (@benty83) August 9, 2016

'Look Gary's left us a message.' "I've resigned. PS. Poured some XXXX on the server. In your jocks." #census pic.twitter.com/WS3pxBhjEP — Sally Sara (@sallyjsara) August 9, 2016

The #censusfail certainly doesn’t do much to assuage criticism about the vulnerability of private data, a high-profile concern that’s plagued the 2016 count.

But then, now that we think of it, perhaps the hackers are probably struggling to get on, too. *phew*

Cant get onto #census site. My data is VERY safe at the moment!!! @ABSStats — Dr Emma Power (@dr_epower) August 9, 2016

Remember when we thought the government was competent enough to spy on us? Oh, so naive! #CensusFail — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) August 9, 2016

Of course, there were a few smug citizens who decided not to put it off until the last minute and are now laughing in our procrastinating faces.

Anyway, did the census. Took about 10 minutes — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) August 9, 2016

That feeling when you did #census last night ???? pic.twitter.com/ekS2hfHmWH — Daniel Carr (@danieljcarrr) August 9, 2016

Somehow, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull managed to get his done. We’re not suggesting he has special super-important-people interwebs or anything, but…