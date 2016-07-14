How fashion is bringing joy to Celine Dion's life during a tough year.

For Celine Dion, 2016 has been a heart-wrenching year.

The Canadian songstress lost her husband of 22 years, Rene Angelil, to throat cancer in January. The pair had known one another since Dion was just 12, a year before Angelil became her manager, and they went on to have three sons together: Rene Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

In a devastating turn of events, the 48-year-old’s brother Daniel passed away two days later, also from cancer.

Under these circumstances, any celebrity would be forgiven for wanting to avoid the spotlight. Yet Dion has recently been in Paris for Fashion Week, and she’s been looking nothing short of radiant — not to mention seriously stylish.

One the best days of my career…… Front Row at Dior Couture. Oh how I enjoyed you Celine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jul 6, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

According to A-list stylist Law Roach, whose services the Grammy Award winner sought out for her visit to the French capital, fashion has become a source of joy.

“I think she’s really enjoying fashion and being out and being seen and getting photographed … I know she’s enjoying herself and we’re enjoying each other because we tell each other every day,” Roach tells People magazine.

“I’m here almost every day and it makes me so happy to see her so happy. If I had a small piece of [creating] that with the clothes and the fittings and the shoes and the bags, then I am overjoyed.”

Excuse us while we reach for the tissues.