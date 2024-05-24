A scene from Celine Dion’s new documentary has fans in tears.

Celine Dion is one of the greatest performers of our generation. But now her voice has been taken away after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Persons Syndrome (SPS).

The trailer for the 56-year-old's new documentary I Am: Celine Dion has just been released and it offers a heartbreaking glimpse inside her personal suffering over the past few years.

"I wasn't ready to say anything before," she sombrely says.

"But I'm ready now."

Coming to Prime Video on June 25, the documentary sets out to show how the singer was first diagnosed with SPS and the toll it has taken on her life.

In 2022 the six-time Grammy Award winner was told she had SPS which is an extremely rare autoimmune disorder which affects around 8,000 people in the world. SPS is a disorder which largely affects a persons mobility and can cause muscle spasms. In Dion's case she has opened up about how it has impaired her ability to walk and sing.

Take a look at the trailer for I Am: Celine Dion on Prime Video.





As an extremely dedicated performer the singer had to make the difficult decision to cancel all of her tour dates throughout 2023 and 2024. In the trailer she opens up about how heartbreaking it was to step away from the career that had defined her existence for so long.

"It’s not hard to do a show, you know," she says. "It’s hard to cancel a show."