A male photographer tries to take on Celeste Barber. Promptly regrets everything.

Well this one goes out to the male photographers so inclined to take on the feminist force that is Celeste Barber: Don’t.

The comedian and social media star took to her Instagram story on Friday to explain exactly why her most recent comparison photo – where she parodies viral photos of female models and celebrities – was pulled from the platform.

“So I’m totally fighting with that guy who reported me and all those things,” she told her followers.

“He’s calling me a leech and he’s saying that if I was on his side of the world that he’d have his lawyers take me down. And then [my husband] said ‘tell him if he was on this side of the world, that your husband would slap him silly.’ I’m getting internet threats,” she told her 2.9 million followers.

“I got into him, don’t worry.”

During the week, Barber re-created – in her hilariously characteristic style – a photo of a naked model doing the splits across a doorway. The original photographer asked her to credit the photo, so she did. It wasn’t enough, he said.

“So he commented on the photo saying I didn’t credit him or the model, and fair enough I didn’t know who they were so then I tagged them both, but he is still pissed because I didn’t credit them properly. I think he wants a full blown f**king fanfare, like here is another man taking a photo of a woman with no clothes on.”

Barber went on to share a message exchange with the unnamed photographer in question:

“I have no problem with the model posting the image, she also have posted the original and she has an implicit permission to do so, nakedness has nothing to do with it [sic],” he wrote to her.

“I like what you do but HATE when people steal from me, and when done by someone to directly or indirectly gain financial gains (for example by drawing them to YouTube who pay money based on view numbers) I do what I can to stop the spread. Be wise onwards, but most importantly stop being a leach [sic].”