entertainment

Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

It has been a week for craziness, as our celebrities get geared up for the Christmas holidays.

Dannii Minogue posed alongside a giant crab (literally, someone explain this…), Blue Ivy stood longingly in front of the Knowles-Carter family Christmas tree and Justin Bieber built a jolly snowman with his little sister.

Bless.

We also have pouts-a-plenty from Kim Kardashian and our home-grown Jessica Mauboy. They’ve been sharing the love just in time to get on Santa’s nice list. Clever.

And then there are those of us who went to the gym before they downed some holiday stuffing. We’re looking at you Hugh Jackman, Alex Perry and Khloe Kardashian. Stop it, you’re making us look bad.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…
Reese Witherspoon attends the Lupus LA Luncheon
Jessica Mauboy on her way to perform at Westfield, Blacktown
Khloe Kardashian hits the gym
Kim Kardashian rides a buggy in Dubai's dunes
Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy get into the Christmas spirit
Jennifer Lopez showing some cleavage.
Jen and Jake
Alex Perry works out in NYC
Cara Delevinge and Pharrel in Chanel film
Rachel Zoe snuggles her son Skyler
Delta Goodrem at the ARIAs
Ricki Lee after the Dancing with the Stars finale
Selena Gomez and friends
Hugh Jackman at the gym
Sonia Kruger backstage at the Big Brother finale
Alessandra Ambrosio on vacation with her kids
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett before a show
Ellen Degeneres and Jen Aniston on the Ellen Show
Bec Judd enjoys her breakfast
Kylie Jenner attends the AMAs
Alyssa Milano at the Yo Gabba Gabba event
Joel and Benji Madden attend the Thanksgiving Day Parade NY
Drew Barrymore and daughter Olive
Melissa Doyle at the Martin Place Christmas Tree
Ricky Martin naps before a show
Katy Perry climbs the Harbour Bridge
Lily Allen's pink hair!
Liz Hurley and her pregnant pig
Bindi Irwin and friend at the Steve Irwin Gala dinner
Sam Armytage and the Sunrise crew in Christmas spirit
Zoe Foster Blake and friend
Justin Bieber builds a snowman
Miley Cyrus recording
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice
Lindsay Lohan takes a mirror selfie
Mel B, husband and friend watch the Arsenal Dortmund game
Jessica Alba on a sunset boat rise in Thailand
Dannii Minogue poses at a waterpark
Michelle Bridges before an interview
Olivia Palermo poses for a photo
Alexa Chung's funky nails
Sam Frost at a sleepover
Justin Timberlake on his 2020 tour
Amanda Seyfried
Gisele Bndchen eradicate violence against women by purchasing a bracelet
Hilary Duff and her makeup artist
Brody Jenner takes a nap with his dogs
Madonna plays with kids in Malawi
Demi Lovato does a late night workout
Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel backstage at the AMA's
Lea Michele takes a selfie
Kate Hudson prepares for Thanksgiving
Kourtney Kardashian goes to the mall
Whitney Port and fianc Tim Rosenman
Vanessa Hudgens and her dog

Want more? Try these:

Ian Thorpe addresses those rumours about Ricky Martin.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about motherhood.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???