Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

It has been a week for craziness, as our celebrities get geared up for the Christmas holidays.

Dannii Minogue posed alongside a giant crab (literally, someone explain this…), Blue Ivy stood longingly in front of the Knowles-Carter family Christmas tree and Justin Bieber built a jolly snowman with his little sister.

Bless.

We also have pouts-a-plenty from Kim Kardashian and our home-grown Jessica Mauboy. They’ve been sharing the love just in time to get on Santa’s nice list. Clever.

And then there are those of us who went to the gym before they downed some holiday stuffing. We’re looking at you Hugh Jackman, Alex Perry and Khloe Kardashian. Stop it, you’re making us look bad.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…



Reese Witherspoon attends the Lupus LA Luncheon

Jessica Mauboy on her way to perform at Westfield, Blacktown

Khloe Kardashian hits the gym

Kim Kardashian rides a buggy in Dubai's dunes

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy get into the Christmas spirit

Jennifer Lopez showing some cleavage.

Jen and Jake

Alex Perry works out in NYC

Cara Delevinge and Pharrel in Chanel film

Rachel Zoe snuggles her son Skyler

Delta Goodrem at the ARIAs

Ricki Lee after the Dancing with the Stars finale

Selena Gomez and friends

Hugh Jackman at the gym

Sonia Kruger backstage at the Big Brother finale

Alessandra Ambrosio on vacation with her kids

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett before a show

Ellen Degeneres and Jen Aniston on the Ellen Show

Bec Judd enjoys her breakfast

Kylie Jenner attends the AMAs

Alyssa Milano at the Yo Gabba Gabba event

Joel and Benji Madden attend the Thanksgiving Day Parade NY

Drew Barrymore and daughter Olive

Melissa Doyle at the Martin Place Christmas Tree

Ricky Martin naps before a show

Katy Perry climbs the Harbour Bridge

Lily Allen's pink hair!

Liz Hurley and her pregnant pig

Bindi Irwin and friend at the Steve Irwin Gala dinner

Sam Armytage and the Sunrise crew in Christmas spirit

Zoe Foster Blake and friend

Justin Bieber builds a snowman

Miley Cyrus recording

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice

Lindsay Lohan takes a mirror selfie

Mel B, husband and friend watch the Arsenal Dortmund game

Jessica Alba on a sunset boat rise in Thailand

Dannii Minogue poses at a waterpark

Michelle Bridges before an interview

Olivia Palermo poses for a photo

Alexa Chung's funky nails

Sam Frost at a sleepover

Justin Timberlake on his 2020 tour

Amanda Seyfried

Gisele Bndchen eradicate violence against women by purchasing a bracelet

Hilary Duff and her makeup artist

Brody Jenner takes a nap with his dogs

Madonna plays with kids in Malawi

Demi Lovato does a late night workout

Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel backstage at the AMA's

Lea Michele takes a selfie

Kate Hudson prepares for Thanksgiving

Kourtney Kardashian goes to the mall

Whitney Port and fianc Tim Rosenman

Vanessa Hudgens and her dog

Want more? Try these:

Ian Thorpe addresses those rumours about Ricky Martin.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about motherhood.