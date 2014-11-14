Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again. It’s time to stalk our favourite celebrities.

This week, we’re focusing on the gorgeous Carrie Bickmore, 33. She attended her first public event since announcing her second pregnancy with her producer boyfriend Chris Walker.

The Project host was on the red carpet of Network Ten‘s 2015 programming launch. She showed off a growing baby bump that we don’t usually get to see. It’s usually hidden behind the desk at The Project.

Carrie Bickmore and Peter Heliar

Bec Judd and her sister

Rachel Zoe

Hilary Duff as a 3-year-old

Hilary Duff for Elle Magazine

Alessandra Ambrosio tries horizontal skating

Jen Hawkins at The Oaks

Kylie Jenner "au natural"

Rachel Zoe on Halloween

Giselle tries her hand at photobombing

Sofia Vergara on set at Modern Family

Kylie and Blondie

Sonia Kruger's dress options

Bec Judd as wedding assistant

Jessica Alba shows off her kick boxing moves

Jessica Alba for Movember

It's "Britney Day" in Vegas

Britney Spears + neon sign + flamenco dancer can only mean one thing: Britney Day!

Kylie makes an exit

Kylie Minogue on tour

Jennifer Hawkins with her dog

Taylor Swift's flashback to age 12

Roxy and her 2 children

Rachael Finch on Ladies Oaks Day

Lara Bingle on a photoshoot

Kylie Gillies with The Bold and The Beautiful's Ronn Moss

Kris and Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez getting ready to appear on David Letterman

Gwen Stefani

Bec Judd on Ladies Oaks Day (Image via Instagram)

Zoe Foster Blake on Derby Day

Teresa Palmer and Baby Bodhi's first Halloween

Sylvia Jeffrey's Melbourne Cup style

Sylvia Jeffreys and Pip Edwards

Sonia Kruger hosting Big Brother

Sonia Kruger behind the scenes of Big Brother

Sofia Vergara

Sam Armytage at the races

Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr Derbyday

Reese Witherspoon

Rachel Zoe looking glamorous

Melissa Doyle's unusual choice of heapiece for the Melbourne Cup

Melissa Doyle Melbourne Cup style

Megan Gale wearing a Victoria Beckham dress to the Melbourne Cup

Megan Gale looking red hot at the Melbourne Cup

Mariah Carey's family pic with a Koala

Mariah Carey at Adelaide's Cleland Wildlife Park

Kylie Gillis Melbourne Cup

Kyle and Jackie Halloween party King and Queen

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's bleached eyebrows

Kendall Jenner's birthday party

Jlos new book true love

J Lo with Kathy Lee and Hoda

Jen Hawkins and her brother Mike

Guliana Rancic pausing for a selfie

Drew Barrymore taking time out to paint her nails on the subway

Delta Goodrem's Halloween style

Delta Goodrem's Halloween style white witch

Behind the scenes Larry and Kylie

Bec Judd's Melbourne Cup Dolce & Gabbana dress

Bec Judd and daughter Billie

Eva Longoria

Adriana Lama posing with Alessandria Ambrosia

Cindy Crawford moustache you a question

Eva Longoria taking a nap

IS THAT YOU ELSA!?

We heart this jumper. Glorious pattern.

Ricks-Lee with her fianc #gettinghitched

Sarah Jessica Parker going for a bike ride.

Very pregnant Vanessa and Nick Lachey

PEPPA PIG. The end.

Kate Ritchie

Mel B and Heidi Klum

Kourtney and Khloe took on the Hamptons this week

Kim Kardashian's Halloween

Kourney Kardashian's Halloween

Lisa Wilkinson on Derby Day

Khloe Kardashian on Halloween

Miranda Kerr strolls through NYC

JLo's Halloween selfie

Rachael Finch's Derby Day outfit

North West as a skunk

Rachel Zoe gets into the Halloween spirit

Jessica Alba after a hot yoga session

