Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was where it was all at. The Secret Angels looked sexy as usual, but Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande also share a moment together.

But while the Victoria’s Secret models are stripping their gear off, former Angel Miranda Kerr has been labelled as “dowdy” for her latest outfit.

It’s been a popular time to go on holidays, with Chris and Rebecca Judd enjoying Dubai with their children, Jesinta Campbell holidaying in Fiji, and Hamish Blake gallivanting around New Zealand. Samantha Armytage’s new haircut also turned a few heads.

Another Kardashian tries to break the internet. This time it was Kourtney, showing off her baby bump. But she’s not the only one showing off.

Tammin Sursok loves being a mum, and has a few happy shots with her husband and daughter, Phoenix. And if that’s not enough cuteness for you, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster’s little baby boy, Sonny, will melt your heart.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

The outfit that got Miranda Kerr called dowdy

Bec Judd on holidays in Abu Dhabi with her children Oscar and Billie

Chris Judd in Abu Dhabi

Bec Judd and her daughter Billie enjoying the beach

Chris and Bec Judd enjoying a night out in Abu Dhabi

Bec Judd doing some shopping with daughter Billie

Bec Judd's hotel in Abu Dhabi

Rebecca Judd playing with her kids in Abu Dhabi

Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014

Hamish Blake gallivanting around New Zealand

Jennifer Hawkins shows us how boyfriend jeans are done

Jesinta Campbell is making us jealous in Fiji

Katy Perry caught up on 30 years of Japanese fashion at the GOMA

Kylie Jenner showing off her signature pout

Lady Gaga in a make-up free selfie

Angel Lily Aldridge fits in a final workout before the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Megan Gale on the last day of Movember

Miley Cyrus gives us a blast from the past

Montana Cox can't deal with this adorable puppy, and neither can we

Bec Judd looking stunning at the Land Rover Polo

Selena Gomez looking ethereal

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande hug it out backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Llima at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Cara Delevinge and Karl Lagerfield walking for Chanel

Tammin Sursok with her beautiful family

And again with beautiful daughter, Phoenix

Samantha Armytage is feeling good and looking fab

And it's all because of that new hairdo

Hamish Blake and Zoe's adorable baby boy, Sonny

It's a very Kardashian Christmas

Danni Minogue encourages everyone to get an annual spot check for melanoma

Gwen Stefani looking stunning on The Voice US

Pharrell (R)

Heidi Klum hands out a cheque in style

Hugh Jackman with Ben Vereen

Kate Hudson enjoys a girls' night out

And stretches out in Miami

Miley Cyrus having fun in the recording studio

Drew Barrymore finds some time to read her own book

Lea Michelle cuddles her kitty

Demi Lovato missed her family this Thanksgiving

Zoe Foster-Blake and her "bannoisants"- YUM!

Jessica Alba does some online shopping

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid get a caffeine fix

Kylie Jenner snaps a mirror shot

Delta Goodrem grant wishes with the Starlight Foundation

Lauren Phillips hanging out with Niall from One Direction

Lady Gaga

Lily Allen has a sweet-tooth

Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner

Jess Mauboy and Sheppard sisters Emma and Amy

Guy Sebastian, Jen Hawkins and Kris Smith

Kourtney Kardashian's sense of humour- "just pure beauty"

Kate Hudson gets caught in the rain

Taylor Swift and a veritable truckload of family members

Michelle Bridges rocks a Saturday workout

Millie Mackintosh on a girls night out

Debra Messing makes us laugh as usual

Vanessa Hudgens loves a pooch selfie

'Our Kylie' with actor Steve Coogan and Stella McCartney

VS Angels Alessandra, Doutzen and Adriana ready to take off

Olivia Palermo stuns in all white in Shanghai

Britney Spears and her boys on the beach

Sofie Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Lena Dunham and a friend get their hair dyed

Singer Ciara has her hands full

The ever-glamorous Mariah Carey

Cheryl (Cole) looks gorgeous- but a little bit uncomfortable

Mel B gets pampered

Maz Compton loves a dress up.

Bindi Irwin wishes Robert a happy 11th birthday

Sam Armytage and Russell Crowe

Fifi Box plays hide and seek with her daughter Trixie

Kourtney Kardashian with her baby bump

Mariah Carey backstage at the Rockefeller center

Alex Perry backstage at Asia's Next Top Model

Megan Gale and Rebecca Judd at the Polo

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Poppy Delevingne

Delta Goodrem getting ready for a friend's wedding

Jessica Mauboy looking damn good

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West taking a 'selfie' with US Troops

Mariah Carey on Thanksgiving

Mariah Carey with her son Moroccan

Reese Witherspoon on Jimmy Fallon

Ricki Lee at the Dancing with the Stars afterparty

Reese Witherspoon at the premier of Wild

Selina Gomez and Gigi Hadid on Thanksgiving

The Veronicas at the Aria's

Rachel Zoe with her family on Thanksgiving

