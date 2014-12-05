teens

Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was where it was all at. The Secret Angels looked sexy as usual, but Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande also share a moment together.

But while the Victoria’s Secret models are stripping their gear off, former Angel Miranda Kerr has been labelled as “dowdy” for her latest outfit.

It’s been a popular time to go on holidays, with Chris and Rebecca Judd enjoying Dubai with their children, Jesinta Campbell holidaying in Fiji, and Hamish Blake gallivanting around New Zealand. Samantha Armytage’s new haircut also turned a few heads.

Another Kardashian tries to break the internet. This time it was Kourtney, showing off her baby bump. But she’s not the only one showing off.

Tammin Sursok loves being a mum, and has a few happy shots with her husband and daughter, Phoenix. And if that’s not enough cuteness for you, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster’s little baby boy, Sonny, will melt your heart.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…
The outfit that got Miranda Kerr called dowdy
Bec Judd on holidays in Abu Dhabi with her children Oscar and Billie
Chris Judd in Abu Dhabi
Bec Judd and her daughter Billie enjoying the beach
Chris and Bec Judd enjoying a night out in Abu Dhabi
Bec Judd doing some shopping with daughter Billie
Bec Judd's hotel in Abu Dhabi
Rebecca Judd playing with her kids in Abu Dhabi
Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014
Hamish Blake gallivanting around New Zealand
Jennifer Hawkins shows us how boyfriend jeans are done
Jesinta Campbell is making us jealous in Fiji
Katy Perry caught up on 30 years of Japanese fashion at the GOMA
Kylie Jenner showing off her signature pout
Lady Gaga in a make-up free selfie
Angel Lily Aldridge fits in a final workout before the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Megan Gale on the last day of Movember
Miley Cyrus gives us a blast from the past
Montana Cox can't deal with this adorable puppy, and neither can we
Bec Judd looking stunning at the Land Rover Polo
Selena Gomez looking ethereal
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande hug it out backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Llima at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Cara Delevinge and Karl Lagerfield walking for Chanel
Tammin Sursok with her beautiful family
And again with beautiful daughter, Phoenix
Samantha Armytage is feeling good and looking fab
And it's all because of that new hairdo
Hamish Blake and Zoe's adorable baby boy, Sonny
It's a very Kardashian Christmas
Danni Minogue encourages everyone to get an annual spot check for melanoma
Gwen Stefani looking stunning on The Voice US
Pharrell (R)
Heidi Klum hands out a cheque in style
Hugh Jackman with Ben Vereen
Kate Hudson enjoys a girls' night out
And stretches out in Miami
Miley Cyrus having fun in the recording studio
Drew Barrymore finds some time to read her own book
Lea Michelle cuddles her kitty
Demi Lovato missed her family this Thanksgiving
Zoe Foster-Blake and her "bannoisants"- YUM!
Jessica Alba does some online shopping
Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid get a caffeine fix
Kylie Jenner snaps a mirror shot
Delta Goodrem grant wishes with the Starlight Foundation
Lauren Phillips hanging out with Niall from One Direction
Lady Gaga
Lily Allen has a sweet-tooth
Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner
Jess Mauboy and Sheppard sisters Emma and Amy
Guy Sebastian, Jen Hawkins and Kris Smith
Kourtney Kardashian's sense of humour- "just pure beauty"
Kate Hudson gets caught in the rain
Taylor Swift and a veritable truckload of family members
Michelle Bridges rocks a Saturday workout
Millie Mackintosh on a girls night out
Debra Messing makes us laugh as usual
Vanessa Hudgens loves a pooch selfie
'Our Kylie' with actor Steve Coogan and Stella McCartney
VS Angels Alessandra, Doutzen and Adriana ready to take off
Olivia Palermo stuns in all white in Shanghai
Britney Spears and her boys on the beach
Sofie Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate Thanksgiving with family
Lena Dunham and a friend get their hair dyed
Singer Ciara has her hands full
The ever-glamorous Mariah Carey
Cheryl (Cole) looks gorgeous- but a little bit uncomfortable
Mel B gets pampered
Maz Compton loves a dress up.
Bindi Irwin wishes Robert a happy 11th birthday
Sam Armytage and Russell Crowe
Fifi Box plays hide and seek with her daughter Trixie
Kourtney Kardashian with her baby bump
Mariah Carey backstage at the Rockefeller center
Alex Perry backstage at Asia's Next Top Model
Megan Gale and Rebecca Judd at the Polo
Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Poppy Delevingne
Delta Goodrem getting ready for a friend's wedding
Jessica Mauboy looking damn good
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West taking a 'selfie' with US Troops
Mariah Carey on Thanksgiving
Mariah Carey with her son Moroccan
Reese Witherspoon on Jimmy Fallon
Ricki Lee at the Dancing with the Stars afterparty
Reese Witherspoon at the premier of Wild
Selina Gomez and Gigi Hadid on Thanksgiving
The Veronicas at the Aria's
Rachel Zoe with her family on Thanksgiving

