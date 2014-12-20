Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week in selfies with the stars, our celebrities are dabbling in a little controversy. Kim Kardashian came under fire for cropping her daughter North out of a selfie she shared on Instagram.

Her deference was North had her eyes closed and she looked hot. Why waste a perfectly good snap, hey?

The Duggar family posed for the annual Christmas card and it’s their holiday message is a very holy one. Not so holy is Elizabeth Hurley, who snapped a typical bath selfie. Whilst wearing mascara, eyeshadow and a great big giant rock on her finger, of course.

When it comes to celebrity babies, we have our fair share. Sonny Blake is off gallivanting all over America with his famous parents. And we might be soon taking fitness tips from Megan Gale’s son River, who isn’t even one-year-old yet, but certainly knows how to plank like a pro.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

Kim Kardashian with a sliver of North's face

The Duggar Christmas card

Elizabeth Hurley in the bath

Megan Gale working out

Megan Gale's son River planking

Hamish Blake with his son Sonny in America

Hamish Blake in America

Zoe Foster Blake in America

Sonny Blake in America

Zoe Foster Blake and her son Sonny in America

Bec Judd and her husband Chris at Whistler

Beyonce shows off her gorgeous legs

Beyonce getting ready for Christmas

Cara Delevigne shares a photo of her as a little girl

Drew Barrymore and Jessica Alba

Hilary Duff loves her vanilla mint lipbalm

Jay Z and Justin Timberlake at a sold out show

Jennifer Hawkins enjoying a glass of wine with her dog

Jessica Mauboy with friends

Kate Hudson shows off her facepaint

Khloe Kardashian and Melanie Griffith

Kim Kardashian with Fonzy

Kylie Minogue rockin' it on stage

Lady Gaga

Lara Bingle in a turtle neck

Lena Dunham with dog

Ed Sheeran and Meghan Trainor

Mindy Kaling dressed as a "sexy genie"

Mindy Kaling excited about her show the Mindy Project

Reese Witherspoon in artwork for the Inherent Vice movie

Ricky Martin

Sam Armytage with her little brother

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

Taylor Swift blowing out candles

Tammin Sursok on location

Samantha Jade and Jules Sebastian enjpying a tropical drink

Jules Sebastian looking gorgeous as always

Flashback Friday for Kim K

Jen Hawkins for Cozi

Lady Gaga

JLO - working.

Selena Gomez, looking glam

Mel Doyle: Boxing Day Tsumani story.

Cara D for NASA

Mel Doyle celebrates Talia's birthday

Miley's heart shaped sunglasses

Bec Judd - looking rosy in the snow

Mariah Carey's Christmas record

Charlotte Tilbury

Doutzen: Glamour's Dutch woman of the year

Olivia Palermo is trimming the tree.

Bec & Chris Judd try out Pilates in Whistler

Jessica Alba being zen

Lena Dunham #girls

Adriana Lima, Pat McGrath

