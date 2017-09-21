26 celebrities whose real names you don't know.

Twitter has been sent into a frenzy in recent days over the discovery over why Rihanna’s wildly successful cosmetic and clothing line is called Fenty.

It’s not a made up word. Turns out it’s actually the singer’s SURNAME.

Just found out Fenty is Rihanna’s surname and not just a made up word — Rhianna ???? (@rhiannaoliviab) September 14, 2017

When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name pic.twitter.com/RONHwjS4Cx — Grace Jones’ Spirit (@Hadiya_Spalding) September 19, 2017

It gets bigger. Rihanna actually isn’t, erm, Rihanna’s real name. It’s Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

……….

(Some space for your brain to process this earth-shattering realisation).

She’s also not the only one.