26 celebrities whose real names you don't know.

Twitter has been sent into a frenzy in recent days over the discovery over why Rihanna’s wildly successful cosmetic and clothing line is called Fenty.
It’s not a made up word. Turns out it’s actually the singer’s SURNAME.
Just found out Fenty is Rihanna’s surname and not just a made up word
— Rhianna ???? (@rhiannaoliviab) September 14, 2017
When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name pic.twitter.com/RONHwjS4Cx
— Grace Jones’ Spirit (@Hadiya_Spalding) September 19, 2017
It gets bigger. Rihanna actually isn’t, erm, Rihanna’s real name. It’s Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
……….
(Some space for your brain to process this earth-shattering realisation).
She’s also not the only one.