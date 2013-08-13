13 photos of celebrities as you have never seen them before.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

The thing about celebrities, is that you feel like you know them.

Their behaviours and appearances are familiar and predictable. You can recount details of their personal lives with your friends like you would any other acquaintance. And it’s sort of hard to conceive that they even existed before their lives were thrust into the public consciousness.

This is why when Beyonce cuts her hair, or a heartthrob is revealed to have had a rather unflattering high school photo, you feel a little disconcerted. Like the people of Hollywood have pulled a swiftie on you.

Well, friends, brace yourselves for death by a thousand swifties.

Because these are the celebrity pictures that will make you question everything you ever thought you knew about them/life/the universe.

Take a look:

Before he was a multi-millionaire, Simon Cowell (left) appeared on Sale of the Century. He won, and proudly walked away with a set of kitchen utensils. Amazing.

Aw he's so excited.

King Joffrey from Game of Thrones playing with a puppy. And, you know, not cutting its throat.

While not a celebrity in the Hollywood sense... That groovy kid second from the right? Osama bin Laden.

Also not a celebrity in the Hollywood sense, but - this young Josef Stalin could send us to Siberia anytime.

Those baby blue eyes belong to none other than Elvis Presley who - fun fact - was a natural blond and only started dying his hair at high school.

We could give you a clue as to who this is, but we'd much rather you click to the next slide...

Mike Tyson tenderly holding birds. 'Nuff said.

The lovely lady in these stock images is none other than the hilarious Amy Poehler. We'd like to think that - even at the time - she realised just how funny this was.

This is 1980s British New Wave band, Seona Dancing. And that dashing youThat's Ricky Gervais in his 1980s British New Wave band, Seona Dancing.

Daniel Craig. What the?

This is Marilyn Monroe working in a 1940's drone factory. Drones, brown hair; we don't even know where to start with this one.

What do you think of these celebrity pictures? Freaking out?